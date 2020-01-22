Humraah Teaser From Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Are All Set To Groove Us With A Foot-Tapping Number!!

Humraah Teaser: After wowing the fans with the groovy songs from Mohit Suri’s Malang, now the makers are set to take the world by a storm with the latest song ‘Humraah’. Voiced by Sachet Tandon and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, Humraah will release tomorrow.

Following the theme of the movie, Humraah will have a vibrant and colorful vibe set with high groovy vibes that perfectly complement each other. Humraah will also give more bits of the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani to the audience. The song will also maintain a bohemian and calming vibes that the fans have fallen in love with.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be seen performing a lot of adventure sports in the song like sky diving, sub wing, water kite-surfing, riding quad bikes etc.

Luv films took to twitter and shared,

“Every path they took only got them closer together…❤ #Humraah, Out Tomorrow!

Humraah Teaser out now:

The last song from Malang was the title track which has recorded chart bursting numbers, the first song from the movie titled Chal Ghar Chalen is a soulful song that strikes you right in the chords.

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the ‘most awaited trailer of the season’.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!