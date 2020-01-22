Deepika Padukone On Battling Depression: "One Morning, I Fainted & My House Help..."

Deepika Padukone is quite vocal about depression and other mental health issues. The actress even runs a mental health foundation called ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ which started in 2015. A few months ago, the Chhapaak actress wrote an open letter to the NY Times addressing her journey of battling depression.

This time again, the Piku actress has opened up about mental health and how she fought it. Deepika Padukone spoke in-depth about depression at the World Economic Forum which was held at Davos in Switzerland.

In her speech, the Padmaavat actress shared once she fainted in her house and her house help came to help her. Padukone shared, “Mental illness happened to me when I had least expected it. I was at a professional high, my movies were doing great and I was in an amazing relationship. Everything was going just perfect. One morning when I woke up and I felt all was well, I fainted. Luckily the house help came and saw me on the floor.”

Deepika Padukone further shared that when she went to the doctor, she was told it was probably blood pressure fluctuation or physical tiredness. She added, “Those were the first physical signs. For a long time, I just felt like sleeping, not going out, not meeting people.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film didn’t perform well at the box office. The actress will be having a special role in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 which stars Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Ammy Virk and others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!