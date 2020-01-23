Shah Rukh Khan’s Decade-Plans Will Not Only Excite His Fans But Also Every Cinegoer

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and humour are known to all. The superstar enjoys a great fan following over the globe not only because of his films and characters but also because of oratorical skills and sense of humour.

We get to see more of SRK’s smart and witty side on his Twitter page whenever he does #AskSRK. Yesterday, after a long time, Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session with his fans and as usual, there were loads of questions and he answered them in his style.

One of the fans asked the Zero actor about his plans for the decade and Khan gave a superb reply. A fan tweeted, “What do you think you’re gonna be doing this decade? #ASKSRK” to which Shah Rukh replied, “I have reserved it for the best movies of my life…”.

Read the tweet below:

I have reserved it for the best movies of my life… https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Another fan asked one life lesson that he has learned from his youngest son AbRam. SRK replied, “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

Well, if SRK is promising that this decade is going to be about the best movies of his life, we can’t wait to see him on the screen ASAP. The dimpled-actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed at the box office and post that, SRK is on a sabbatical.

It has been more than a year and a half and SRKians are impatiently waiting for their star to announce his next. There are several rumours doing rounds about his next, but nothing is yet confirmed. We wonder when will King Khan announce his next.

