Master: Andrea Jeremiah Shares A BTS Pic With Director Lokesh Kanagaraj From the Sets Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Musician and actress Andrea Jeremiah who is known for her performances in Annayum Rasoolum, Vishwaroopam series, Vada Chennai among others, happens to be all busy these days filming some crucial scenes for Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Master.

Andrea who is quite active on Instagram with over 1.6 Million followers in the photo-video sharing app, yesterday took to her account to share a BTS picture with her director, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The actress along with the picture had a quote that read:”#setlife #grateful to be working with this amazingly talented #filmmaker in one of the biggest films of 2020 🥰 gearing up for the final schedule in Feb”

Talking about the above picture, one gets to see Andrea Jeremiah and Lokesh deeply engrossed in a discussion with film’s scenes.

Talking about Master, apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Andrea, the action thriller also has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist along with Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu, Arjun Das, Nassar, Sanjeev, Srinath and others in key roles.

Master aka Thalapathy64 is one of the biggest and much-awaited releases of the year in Kollywood. So far the first and second look posters featuring the film’s lead protagonist i.e Thalapathy Vijay has been very well received by his fans and cine-goers all across.

Music for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action-thriller is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film creators.

Master is slated to hit the big screen on 9th April 2020.

