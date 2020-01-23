Anupam Kher Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah For ‘Clown’ Remark: “There’s Hindustan In My Blood”

In an interview yesterday, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah called Anupam Kher a ‘clown’. The Waiting actor slammed Anupam for his blind support towards the BJP government and Kher’s views on social media regarding the same.

Now, Anupam Kher has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ remark. He took to his Twitter page to share a video in which he has given it back to Shah. He captioned the video, “जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏” (My heartfelt wishes to Naseeruddin Shah. He is older to me in age as well as experience. I’ve always respected his art and will keep doing so. But it’s necessary to answer some questions sometimes. So this is my answer.)

Anupam Kher said, “Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company.”

Kher added, “None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don’t realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong.” Anupam Kher also said that probably Naseeruddin Shah gets some headlines by criticising him. He further stated, “And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this.”

Watch the video below:

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, in the interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah had said, “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can’t help it.”

