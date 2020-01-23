Kangana Ranaut Slams Indira Jaising: “Such Women Give Birth To Monsters”

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal and bold on almost all the ongoing issues that are pertinent right now. The actress in the recent press conference for her next film Panga has lashed out at Indira Jaising, the lawyer of the four convicts in the Delhi rape case. Kangana said that Indira should be kept with the criminals in the jail and below is everything that she said.

For the unversed, the four convicts have been sentenced to death by the Delhi court and will be hanged at 6:00 am on February 1. Indira in her statement had urged Nirbhaya’s mother to have mercy on the convicts just like Sonia Gandhi who had forgiven the lady Nalini who was convicted of killing her husband.

When asked about the same, Kangana said, “Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? Aur aisi hi auraton ke kokh se nikalte hai daishi darinde… Unhi ki kokh aisi hoti hai jo aisa sochte hai, jinko sympathy aati hai, pyaar aata hai inn daishiyon aur khooniyon pe.”

(That woman should be locked in jail with those rapists for four days. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them).

Talking about the punishment, the actress expressed her strong views and said, “Mujhe nahi lagta inn logon ko chup-chaap maar dena chahiye. Aise maarne ka kya faayda, jab aap example hi na set kar paaye? Unn logon ko chaurahe pe hang karna chahiye.”

(I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public).

