Alia Bhatt is gearing up to complete her much awaited upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is one of the much awaited films this year and is constantly making news ever since its announcement.

Alia who plays the titular role in the film is working really hard to nail the challenging character. The latest we hear is that she is not keeping herself free even in a fortnite break that she has got from the makers.

As per Mid-Day, the talented actress is keeping herself busy as she is practicing dance for two songs which are still left to be shot.

Well considering how difficult the songs of SLB’s films are, we can feel Alia!

A source has been quoted as saying by the daily, “Alia has been given a fortnight’s break; she is utilising the time to rehearse for the two tracks. One of them is a typical Bhansali number, envisioned on a lavish scale, complete with 200 background dancers.”

The source added that the said track will be filmed on a set that has made to be look like Kamathipura.

Meanwhile, recently Alia Bhatt went into daydreaming mode amid a conversation, going by her post on social media.

Alia posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday. In the image, she is seen looking away from the camera and thinking about something with a smile on her face.

“Took a flight mid convo,” she wrote as the caption.

Alia will next be seen in the first installment of director Ayan Mukerji’s superhero adventure trilogy Brahmastra. In the film, Alia stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which stars names like Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead.

