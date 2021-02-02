Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been making headlines lately due to their break up. Their love relationship was something that grabbed everyone’s attention, and now their break up is getting all our attention. Now the actress has bid goodbye to her Twitter handle.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Knives Out actress has reportedly deleted her account. She stepped away from the microblogging site for nearly two weeks now. However, the actress’ Instagram account is still active as she shared a photo of her recent new bob haircut over the weekend.

BREAKING: Ana de Armas has deactivated her Twitter account. 😱 pic.twitter.com/019500DWlu — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 31, 2021

The development comes days after Ana de Armas and Avengers star Ben Affleck parted ways. The news was confirmed by People.com. A source had revealed to the publication, “Ben is no longer dating Ana. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Another source has revealed, “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The source also added, “Ben and Ana’s friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly.”

Meanwhile, another report from The Mirror claims that the ‘Batman’ actor is ready to remain single for the foreseeable future after the breakup. A source close to the star said to the publication, “Ben accepts he would be better off being single for a while. Unless there are some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen.”

