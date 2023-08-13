The Marvel Cinematic Universe stands as the paramount superhero franchise, boasting an array of iconic superhero personas. In response, Warner Bros. embarked on a journey to rival Marvel Studios with the creation of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). As the MCU progresses relentlessly, a fresh era for the DC Universe is dawning under the guidance of DC Studios. This new phase promises the introduction of cherished characters, carefully selected for James Gunn’s upcoming franchise.

Warner Bros. is now producing ‘Superman: Legacy’ introducing its new Man of Steel and is poised to feature characters like Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific. While the casting process has hit a temporary pause due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, enthusiasts are indulging in speculation about the intriguing prospect of MCU actors being chosen for roles in the emerging DCEU Universe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit user recently unveiled a captivating gallery that envisions various Avengers donning the roles of Justice League heroes and notable DCEU villains. In this AI image, ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans takes on the mantle of Superman, and ‘Iron-Man’ Robert Downey Jr. steps into the shoes of Batman. The creative rendering also casts Evangeline Lilly and Natalie Portman as Wonder Woman and Mera, respectively. On the villainous side, Elizabeth Olsen transforms into Poison Ivy, while Mark Ruffalo and Paul Bettany intriguingly assume the personas of Two-Face and The Riddler.

Take a look at the Reddit post below:

The notion of MCU actors embodying DC’s revered characters resurrects a profound query within the superhero genre: the potential realization of a grand-scale DCEU and Marvel crossover on the silver screen. This query has intrigued fans for years, as even actors hailing from both realms have voiced their desire to witness such an unprecedented event.

Although such crossovers have materialized within comic books, translating this ambition into reality within the formidable terrain of Hollywood studios proves to be a notably intricate endeavour.

Must Read: When Keanu Reeves Was Scared & Wanted To Protect His Then Girlfriend Alexandra Grant From A Determined Stalker Who Claimed To Be His Blood Relative

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News