She’s known as Jordana Brewster, but fans of the American actress know her as Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. An ever-present figure right from the first movie, Jordana’s chemistry with co-star Paul Walker AKA Brian O’Conner has been one of the few aww moments in the series that’s packed with a whole lot of action, twists and turns.

Advertisement

Speaking about her bond with the actor, who passed away in 2013, the actress shared and spoke about an incident that took place while filming Fast Five which released in 2011.

Advertisement

Jordana Brewster goes back in time to talk about a stunt scene shot with Paul in the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico where he’d helped her by having her back. She said, “I got to set that day, we were shooting in Puerto Rico, and I had this harness and I was like, ‘What is this for?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, well, you’re jumping off a roof and you have to wear the harness with a rope attached.’ But then Paul was so sweet. Paul was like, ‘I got you. Don’t be nervous — it’s going to be awesome.’ When I rewatched it, you can see my face is like…I was so nervous. They should have CGI’d a cooler-looking face, but whatever. I split my hand open on those roofs. Because we’re jumping from roof to roof and one was really gnarly, and I split my hand open, needed stitches, and Justin reminded me that he kept the bandage on my hand — he didn’t CGI that out. He’s like, ‘That’s your badge of honor.’”

Jordana Brewster also spoke about her bond with Vin Diesel and highlighted that, just like in the movies, the actor, the charismatic actor is like a big brother to her. The actress revealed that the cast and franchise is extremely special and important part of her career going on to say that she can play the role of Mia happily for the next few years. “I’d love to play Mia in her 50s or 60s, where Brian’s kids would be like in their teens or 20s,’ she added to the publication. “What are they doing? Am I hiding out somewhere? What’s going on there? Do they get in some trouble that Vin and I need to rescue them from? I think that would be really fun. So down the line, I think it can keep going and going, because generations to generations and the kids can step up.” Well, this certainly presents a whole new set of ideas to the makers if they want to extend the franchise for another couple of years. We certainly love things fast, and a fast forward into the future would certainly be exciting to say the least.

The ninth addition of the franchise staring Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel and John Cena is all set to release this year and we can’t wait for it.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gets Its Villain Namor In Narcos Mexico Fame Tenoch Huerta?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube