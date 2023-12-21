Marvel Studios is going through a tumultuous time, and they recently fired Jonathan Majors from the role of Kang the Conqueror. And before that, The Marvels’s dismal box office failure. However, amid all this, A source has shared some promising updates on the 6th Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars. Scroll below to know more deets.

There have been a lot of speculations around the Marvel movie; some sources even claimed that it would bring back the OG Avengers, i.e., Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans in the role of Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. As for the film’s director, Doctor Strange 2’s Sam Raimi and Deadpool 3 maker Shawn Levi are the names that came up in the mix to helm the project.

According to a Culture Crave report on X, insider Jeff Sneider claimed that the Avengers: Secret Wars will occur in two films. The film will allegedly be five hours long and with a year-long intermission. It sounds like what Marvel did with the final two Infinity Saga films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But, there has yet to be any news about who will be the main villain in the movie.

The netizens have mixed reactions to this. While some are excited about it, others are just fed up with the speculations and the direction Marvel is taking the MCU with weak content.

One of the users wrote, “Sounds like a good movie to fall asleep to.”

Another said, “Great. I just need to stay alive to enjoy the madness.”

A third one wrote, “Just release both movies at the same damn time.”

Another quipped, “MCU is done after End game.”

Referring to the rumors of Doctor Doom as the main villain of Avengers: Secret Wars, one user said, “It’s Doom O’ Clock, baby.”

Another wrote, “With Kang Dynasty practically out this is the best course of action actually.”

One agreeing with the alleged five-hour length of the film said, “As it should be. It’s a massive storyline.”

A fan said, “Wow, this is gonna be massive can’t wait.”

Another wrote, “It’s shaping up to be the biggest movie ever released in history.”

And, “Probably the best way forward after losing Majors as Kang and the character being too associated with him.”

Some even speculated that since Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now allegedly being referred to as Avengers 5, it may be the Secret Wars movie that is the 5th and the 6th Avengers film in two parts.

#AvengersSecretWars is shaping up to be two films A source says '[It's] a giant five-hour movie with a year-long intermission' (via @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/U8dPnZMU06 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 20, 2023

Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet, and the film Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to come out in 2027.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Script Finalised But It Was ‘Too Weird’: “We Thought There’s No Way Disney is Buying It & They Did” – All About Johnny Depp’s Possible Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News