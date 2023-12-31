Imagine the students and teachers of Hogwarts indulging in a crazy party. Harry Potter, Hagrid, Hermoine, Snape, and Dumbledore are getting down for an insane time; it might be a fantasy within the fantasy world, but not in reality, thanks to AI. A carousel of pictures showcasing a fun celebration at the school has gone viral on social media. Scroll below for more.

The HP franchise is based on the novels of JK Rowling, and the first film in the series came out in 2001. The cast included Daniel Radcliffe as the Boy Who Lived, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasely, Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger, Alan Rickman as Professor Snape, Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagle, Michael Gambon as Dumbledore, Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, Ralph Fiennes aka Voldemort and more. They entertained us for a decade before bidding goodbye to the franchise.

Since then, we have lost some veteran actors from the Harry Potter films, including Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, and Robbie Coltrane. Their deaths have left large voids in the fans’ lives. Meanwhile, with the advent of AI, people can create images and scenarios accurately with specified commands. An Instagram page, FactsDaily, posts some AI-generated pictures of the Harry Potter characters having a blast at the party at Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and Hagrid could be seen happy and high on joints, Snape being a gangsta on the dance floor. Hermoine is pouring alcohol into Harry’s nose in one of the pictures. They stripped Dumbledore’s clothes, and the Headmaster could be seen playing drums in one of the slides in his undies. That’s not all; Snape could be seen in a twerking position in one of the slides.

The netizens are also having a blast in the post’s comment section. One of the users wrote, “They are celebrating the defeat of the dark lord.”

Many said, “I would party with them.”

Another wrote, “Yeah I can definitely see hagrid providing the drugs for the party.”

One of them criticizing the images said, “That is such an insult to the memory of Michael and Alan.”

A user commented, “Dying over Dumbledore banging and snape twerking.”

Followed by another saying, “Bro, this is crazy.”

One quipped, “They did dumbledore dirty.”

Some did not like the AI depiction, as one said, “This is making fun of a generational movie that inspired millions of kids. Party culture hurts this world, and people shouldn’t promote it.”

One said, “Ahh yes, exactly how Alan Rickman thought his legacy would be dubbed .. twerking snake.”

A fan wrote, “Ruined Dumbledore for me!”

Followed by “DJ Snake was playing Taki Taki.”

And “Umbridge’s funeral.”

Check out the post and the reactions here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Factsdailyy (@factsdailyy)

