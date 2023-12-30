Josh Brolin gave Marvel fans the most iconic comic book villains when he appeared as Thanos in the MCU. The big bad purple bald guy beat the crap out of the Avengers in Infinity War and Endgame, but filming the scenes felt strange to the Oldboy star. He reportedly did not like the process of creating the Mad Titan on screen via visual effects. Scroll below to get the deets.

Before Brolin, Damion Poitier appeared as Thanos in 2012’s The Avengers’ mid-credit scene. The MCU films are always heavy on CGI, the same process used to create the Mad Titan. The movies earned millions at the box office. As per reports, Marvel’s quality has dropped after Avengers: Endgame, and creating a more ruthless villain than Brolin’s antagonist has been a challenge for Marvel.

The studio wanted to make Kang the Conqueror a more terrific villain than Thanos, but unfortunately, with Jonathan Majors being guilty of domestic assault, that won’t be happening. He has been fired from Marvel. Meanwhile, Josh Brolin got hired for the MCU role for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and he opened up about the special effects creation process in an interview with Extra in 2018.

The actor said, “So you’re on the set, and you have dots on your face, and you have a velcro onesie on, and you’re walking around with boots that are just dopey.”

Josh Brolin, aka Thanos, continued, “And you’re wearing, sometimes, a big chest piece for vicinity purposes, proximity purposes, and all this stuff. And it just—it never feels cool. There’s nothing cool about it.” In another interview with Team Deakins podcast, the actor further spoke about the process but eventually realized that Thanos is not just a big purple guy but the real deal. It happened when he watched him more, and it became fun for him.

Josh Brolin’s Thanos had a full-fledged role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Avengers: Infinity came out in 2018, and it earned $2.05 billion at the worldwide box office. In 2019, Endgame was released, which made a whopping $2.79 billion.

For the unversed, Josh Brolin played another Marvel character besides Thanos. The Oldboy star appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, which came out the same year as Infinity War, i.e., 2018. The Ryan Reynolds-led Marvel movie also did exceptionally well at the box office and earned $785.89 million worldwide.

