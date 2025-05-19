Aavesham was much more than a box office success. Before the release, no one would have thought that the film would rake in mind-blowing numbers globally, making it one of Mollywood’s biggest hits. More than the theatrical success, it made several fans after its release on OTT. Not just the Malayalam audience, but cinephiles all over the country showered their love on it. Considering such a reception, Aavesham 2 is preparing to rock the big screen. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Aavesham 2 is happening!

Reportedly, the sequel to Aavesham is on the cards, and it might happen sooner than expected. As we all can see, the trend of sequels is giving crazy returns to the makers, and many production houses are investing in building franchises. So, we aren’t even surprised that Fahadh Faasil is going to return as Ranga.

If reports are to be believed, the pre-production work on Aavesham 2 is in full swing, and the official announcement about the film might come soon. Amid such reports, discussions have already started among box office enthusiasts, as it carries the huge potential to set some new records. We also think the sequel has a shot at the milestone no other Malayalam film has ever achieved.

For those who aren’t aware, Aavesham earned an impressive 156.48 crore gross at the worldwide box office, with 100.48 crore gross coming from India. Overseas, it earned a huge 56 crore gross. With such a collection coming from the first part, we can only imagine the destruction Aavesham 2 will create.

Aavesham 2 is the potential 300 crore grosser!

Aavesham enjoys goodwill, which will definitely help Aavesham 2 create massive buzz around itself. The sequel factor will make it an event film in Mollywood, similar to what happened with L2: Empuraan. So, an earth-shattering start is guaranteed. If the content turns out to be good, there will be no stopping the film, and it will have a strong chance of becoming the first Malayalam film to hit the 300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

The pre-release buzz will do half of the film’s job, making more than its predecessor earned in India and overseas. With the good content, it could easily enter the 300 crore club globally.

Currently, Mohanlal is showing unprecedented dominance with his L2: Empuraan, which earned 268.05 crore gross globally to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The Fahadh Faasil-led potential blockbuster might break this record.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zapuk Zupuk Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Run As A Big Flop, Recovering Only 23% Of Its Reported Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News