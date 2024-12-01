Sookshma Darshini is on its way to becoming another success in the Malayalam Film Industry. In 9 days, the film stands at a total of almost 18 crore in India and 33.24 crore worldwide. It has already recovered its entire budget at the box office and has entered the profit-making zone.

Sookshma Darshini Box Office Collection Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, the black comedy helmed by MC Jithin took a jump from the previous day at the box office and earned 2.35 crore at the box office. This was almost, 56% jump from the 2nd Friday, which earned 1.55 crore.

The film marks Nazriya Nazim’s return to Mollywood after a long gap of four years. Also starring Basil Joseph in the lead, the mystery thriller is earning accolades all across.

Sookshma Darshini Budget & Collection

The film was made on a reported budget of 10 crore, and it has earned almost 18 crore at the box office, making a profit of almost 80%. It would next cross the recent Malayalam release, Pani at the worldwide box office.

3.53 Crore Away From Fahadh Faasil’s Bougainvillea

Sookshma Darshini is only 3.53 crore away from the worldwide collection of Fahadh Faasil‘s Bougainvillae at the box office. After surpassing this, its next big milestone would be crossing Bramayugam’s 58.96 crore worldwide to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 worldwide. However, it would still be a very long way to break that milestone.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in India.

Day 1: 1.55 crore

Day 2: 3 crore

Day 3: 4.1 crore

Day 4: 1.65 crore

Day 5: 1.4 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.1 crore

Day 8: 1.55 crore

Day 9: 2.35 crore

Total: 18 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan VS Aamir Khan Box Office Clash (1995): SRK Made 148% Profit & Aamir Accepted His Defeat, “I Admit, We Went Wrong”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News