Joker: Folie a Deux turns out to be one of the biggest failures of the year. It has reportedly ended its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Joker 2 features Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in leading roles. It is one of the most expensive films of the year. Scroll below for the deets.

It was the sequel to the 2019 film. The first film was directed by Todd Phillips, and the sequel was also directed by him. Gaga featured as Harley Quinn in this musical. The film made news with its devastating score on the CinemaScore platform. It got a D on the platform, the lowest for any comic book movie. The first film set new records at the box office, including being Joaquin’s highest-grossing movie worldwide and the first R-rated film to surpass the $1 billion mark. Meanwhile, the sequel is nowhere near its predecessor.

According to a report by Comic Book Movie via The Hollywood Handle, Joker 2 ended its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. It has earned around $800 million less than the first film, which reportedly cost between $190 million and $200 million to make. It was released in early October and will be available to stream online starting this month only.

Joker was the highest-grossing r-rated movie of all time with its $1.07 billion worldwide run. The title was taken away by this year’s MCU blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine. Joaquin Phoenix‘s film earned only $37.67 million in its opening week. Meanwhile, Joker: Folie a Deux collected only $58.30 million at the US box office and another $148.10 million overseas. The domestic and overseas gross added up to take the worldwide gross to $206.40 million; it is not only disappointing but a colossal failure at the global box office.

The report further claimed that Joker 2 is expected to lose at least $150-$200 million for the studio. The film is now set to start streaming on HBO’s streaming platform, Max, on December 13, and it will hit the HBO linear on December 14.

More about Joker 2-

The film follows Arthur Fleck as he is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Joker: Folie a Deux was released in the theatres on October 4.

