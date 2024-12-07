Naomi Scott’s horror flick Smile 2 has finally exited the theatres after a spectacular theatrical run. However, the film came very close to achieving a significant milestone at the US and overseas box office. The movie by Parker Finn received a lot of love from the audience. Scroll below for the deets.

Finn wrote and directed the psychological supernatural horror flick, which is a sequel to 2022’s Smile, led by Scott. The supporting cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, and Raúl Castillo. Paramount+ Pictures distributed the film.

According to Collider’s report, Smile 2 finished its domestic and overseas run with less than $2 million in collections from the $70 million mark. It remained below the collections of the first both in the US and worldwide. It has thus failed to become one of the top five highest-grossing movies ever based on a short film. The sequel reportedly finished at the 6th spot, passing Lights Out, but stayed behind Mama. The movie took a large toll after big-budget films such as Venom: The Last Dance and the Big Three- Moana 2, Gladiator II, and Wicked were released.

As per Box Office Mojo’s data, the film collected a total of $68.86 million at the US box office and another $68.90 million overseas. The film’s worldwide collection ended at $137.76 million. It was made on estimated budget of Meanwhile, the first film earned $105.93 million in its lifetime run at the US box office, followed by $111.47 million overseas. Therefore, the film had collected $217.40 million worldwide. The sequel collected 36.63% less than the predecessor’s lifetime haul.

More about Smile 2 –

The film’s official synopsis states, “About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.”

It was released in the theatres on October 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales: Allu Arjun Axes Entire Lifetime Of Every Single Film Of 2024 Except 2 – Guess Who?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News