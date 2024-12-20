Pushpa 2 is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in Indian cinema. It has previously left behind biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal to steal the #2 spot. The ultimate battle is now against Stree 2. But how has Allu Arjun starrer performed compared to Shraddha Kapoor’s blockbuster in two weeks? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Run

Sukumar’s directorial made a banging entry at the box office, surpassing the opening-day collections of every Indian film in the Hindi language. It left behind Jawan’s 65.5 crores to score the highest day 1 of all time. The journey has been phenomenal so far as Pushpa 2 has concluded its two-week run at 632.50 crores.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Stree 2

As most know, Allu Arjun starrer is currently eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market. Stree 2 currently conquers the throne with lifetime earnings of 627.50 crores. That feat isn’t very far, but aren’t you curious to know where Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy stood in two weeks?

It is to be noted that both Stree 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule were released on Thursday, so they enjoyed an 8-day extended week 1. Owing to the same, the two week-span will be a total of 15 days at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) VS Stree 2 day-wise breakdown:

Day 1 – 72 crores VS 64.80 crores (including pp)

Day 2 – 59 crores VS 35.30 crores

Day 3 – 74 crores VS 45.70 crores

Day 4 – 86 crores VS 58.20 crores

Day 5 – 48 crores VS 38.40 crores

Day 6 – 36 crores VS 26.80 crores

Day 7 – 31.50 crores VS 20.40 crores

Day 8 – 27 crores VS 18.20 crores

Extended Week 1 – 434.50 crores VS 307.80 crores

Day 9 – 27.50 crores VS 19.30 crores

Day 10 – 46.50 crores VS 33.80 crores

Day 11 – 54 crores VS 40.75 crores

Day 12 – 20.50 crores VS 20.20 crores

Day 13 – 19.50 crores VS 12.25 crores

Day 14 – 17 crores VS 10.40 crores

Day 15 – 14 crores VS 9.10 crores

Week 2 – 199 crores VS 145.80 crores

15-Day Total – 632.50 crores VS 453.60 crores

Clearly, the signs were visible from the first week. It is to be noted that the action thriller has surpassed the collections of Shraddha Kapoo’s film on every single day till now. In fact, Allu Arjun’s magnum opus is already leading in the race by exactly 178.9 crores in the 15-day comparison. It has also dethroned Stree 2 to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to cross the 700 crores in its Hindi lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

