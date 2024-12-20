The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 was released in the theatres today (December 20). The film marks the sequel to Viduthalai Part 1 and is a two-part adaptation of the short story, Thunaivan penned by Jeyamohan. Here is taking a look at what the netizens are saying about the movie.

Viduthalai Part 2 Fan Reactions

One of the fans stated, “Initial 30 minutes was terrific. Vijay Sethupati is stealing the show. Focused on politics but is interesting. Dialogues and action are raw and rustic.”

A netizen added, “Ist part is powerful. Dialogues are landing as sharp bullets. Against oppression of all forms. Openly references to Dravidam, Tamil Desiyam and communism policies.”

A fan went on to say, “First half is above average to good. Started off with a banger and a hard-hitting 30 minutes. Filled with flashback of VJS. Contemporary portions were just 15 minutes. Few scenes felt dragged due to the overusage of revolution. Vijay Sethupathi as a performer peaked in many scenes. Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas and Kishore was good.”

A netizen said, “Vetrimaaran, the filmmaker who not only showcases the powerful scenes but also beautifully portrays the romantic sequences.”

Another fan said, “Movie is starting with a banger. First 40 minutes is really interesting. Vijay Sethupathi has more scope compared to Soori. Dialogues are sharp. Vetrimaaran is at his best.”

A netizen added, “Vetrimaaran again proves why he is the GOAT.” However, an X user was also disappointed with the film. The tweet said, “Viduthalai Part 2 is definitely Vetrimaaran’s weakest work. Such a shabby making and presentation with barely 2-3 standout moments. Politics aside, craftwise, this is a poorly done film.”

About The Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2 is helmed by Vetrimaaran. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the movie also stars Soori, Manu Warrier, Anurag Kashyap and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

