Vijay Sethupathi is all set to take over China with his much-loved film Maharaja, which is turning a rage at the box office right now. The film is already the most watched film on Netflix with a massive 19.7 million views and now it is making phenomenal records with its previews.

Maharaja China Box Office

The Tamil suspense thriller earned $500K gross before the premiere with the previews, and the film will officially be released in theaters on a massive 40,000 screens in China on November 29.

Vijay Sethupathi VS Baahubali

With the premiere gross, the film has already earned 4.7% of the total collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion in China, which was almost $10 million. In Chinese Yuan, while Baahubali 2 earned ¥76,840,000, in its lifetime, Vijay Sethupathi‘s film has already earned ¥36,23,149!

Maharaja Worldwide Box Office

Currently (without the premiere gross collection in China), the film stands at a worldwide collection of 109.13 crore. It is the sixth highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide. After China’s lifetime run, the film might surpass all the biggies of 2024 to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024 worldwide!

The Greatest Of All Time: 464.54 crore Amaran: 327.19 crore Vettaiyan: 258.91 crore Raayan: 155 crore Indian 2: 150.94 crore Maharaja: 109.13 crore Kanguva: 103.75 crore Aranmanai 4: 100.24 crore Ayalan: 76.41 crore Thangalan: 71.45 crore

About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan and rated 8.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his “lakshmi” has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive “lakshmi” unfolds.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

