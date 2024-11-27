Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is also the first-ever outing of Ajay Devgn that is set to enter the 400 crore club. Unfortunately, the victory is bittersweet as it is seemingly losing the race against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Check out the latest worldwide update after 26 days.

Despite weak advance booking trends, Singham Again knocked it out of the park in spot bookings in the first week. It maintained a solid gap with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but little did anyone know the tables with turn starting the second week. Not only in India, but the Kartik Aaryan starrer has also surpassed the cop drama in the overseas market.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On day 26, Ajay Devgn starrer has made earnings of 0.60 crores in India. It has witnessed another dip compared to 0.65 crores earned on the previous day. The domestic total now stands at 268.25 crores* net. Including taxes, the gross collections come to 316.53 crores*.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Singham Again will seemingly miss the 100 crore mark in the overseas regions. It currently stands at 82.96 crores gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings conclude at 399.49 crores* gross after 26 days.

Rohit Shetty’s directorial will finally unlock the 400 crore club today. Unfortunately, the victory is bittersweet as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had achieved the milestone in 23 days. But as they say, better late than never.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide

Currently, BB3 is leading the race by almost 9 crores. Take a look at the region comparison between both Diwali releases:

SA vs BB3

India net: 268.25 crores vs 270.40 crores

vs India gross: 316.53 crores vs 319.07 crores

vs crores Overseas: 88.98 crores gross vs 82.96 crores gross

gross vs gross Worldwide: 399.49 crores gross vs 408.05 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

