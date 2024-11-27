Kartik Aaryan has done the unimaginable! His Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has surpassed the box office collection of the Avengers of Cop Universe, Singham Again. It has done so while making a smashing entry into the 400 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for the latest update after 26 days.

BB3 was released in theatres globally on November 1, 2024. It arrived in a massive box office clash with Singham Again. The trends were strong, but nobody imagined it would surpass Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty‘s magnum opus. But the milestone has been achieved in the fourth week, after much anticipation!

Domestic Box Office Collection

In 26 days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made a net collection of 270.40 crores* in India. It continued its one crore+ streak of success, minting 1.10 crores on the fourth Tuesday. Including taxes, the domestic earnings now stand at 319.07 crores*.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

It is commendable how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to witness footfalls even in the overseas market. Kartik Aaryan starrer has taken an impressive lead against Singham Again despite Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s strong fandom in the international circuits.

The overseas earnings after 26 days come to 88.98 crores* gross. The worldwide box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 concludes at 408.05 crores* gross after the fourth Tuesday.

BB3 vs Singham Again Worldwide

The cop drama has made global collections of 399 crores* gross and is yet to enter the 400 crore club. This means Anees Bazmee‘s directorial is leading by a margin of almost 9 crores. It has another week to mint moolah before Pushpa 2 arrives in theatres. It is already a success, so makers are set to enjoy massive profits in the coming days.

Set to surpass Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD made worldwide box office collections of 413.10 crores in the Hindi belt. With only 5.05 crores more in the kitty, Kartik Aaryan will unleash madness as it will surpass the epic dystopian sci-fi action film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

