Pushpa 2 is truly expected to rule the box office. The advance booking has yet to commence in India, but it is achieving milestones in North America. Pre-sales for the premiere shows have crossed the $1.5 million mark in the US alone. Scroll below for a detailed analysis as Allu Arjun starrer continues to show good growth!

Premiere Pre-Sales (USA)

As per the latest update by Venky Box Office, Pushpa: The Rule has registered advance booking sales of $1.55 million for the premiere shows. It has sold over 54K tickets from 3,532 shows across 938 locations in the US.

Telugu shows perform best, contributing almost 90% to the total pre-sales. Hindi is the second-best, followed by Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 vs Salaar US Premiere Pre-Sales

Prabhas led Salaar had raked in a total of $1.8 million from 2,415 shows in pre-sales for the paid previews in the US. It had sold 68.7K tickets.

Pushpa 2 still has 8 days until the premiere and needs only $0.25 million more to beat Salaar. The current trends are strong, and the situation will only improve as the premiere day approaches.

North America Pre-Sales

Drumrolls, please! Allu Arjun starrer has already crossed the $1.75 million mark in pre-sales. This includes advance booking for the premieres as well as opening day. Talking about the opening weekend, it has already added $2.2 million to the kitty. Impressive, isn’t it?

Early Predictions!

Sukumar’s directorial was expected to mint $5 million in pre-sales alone, as per the early predictions by trade analysts. After a tremendous start, the pace slowed down. A boost was provided by the kickass trailer, and it is gradually picking up the momentum. The last week will majorly decide whether Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna‘s action drama lives upto the expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office (Hindi): Allu Arjun’s Biggie To Challenge KGF Chapter 2’s 42 Crores+ To Score Highest Weekend Pre-Sales? Shah Rukh Khan Owns Top 2 Ranks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News