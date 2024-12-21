The much-talked-about Kannada film, UI, was released yesterday. Featuring Upendra in the lead role, the film had some buzz going for itself in the last few days, considering the actor’s desire to push creative boundaries. At the Indian box office, it started on the expected lines and has clocked a good number. In fact, it has surpassed Dhruva Sarja’s Martin to register the highest day 1 collection for a Kannada film in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Upendra, the sci-fi dystopian biggie also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sunny Leone, Sadhu Kokila, and others in key roles. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. The direction and screenplay of the film are being praised, along with the metaphors used in it. Among audiences, word-of-mouth is on the favorable side.

Yesterday, in our prediction story, we predicted UI to start its journey with a collection of 6-8 crores and that’s exactly what happened. On day 1, the film earned 7 crore net at the Indian box office, thus setting a good stage to take off during the entire weekend. As word-of-mouth is favorable so far, a healthy jump is expected today, and it’ll be interesting to see if the collection touches the 10 crore mark.

With 7 crores coming in on day 1, UI has registered the biggest opening for Sandalwood in 2024. It surpassed Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, which scored 6.30 crores on the opening day at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, the Upendra starrer has a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on BookMyShow, which is really good. So far, around 8.5K people have registered their ratings on BookMyShow. The film is enjoying an impressive rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, with over 1.6K people sharing their votes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja China Box Office (21 Days): Vijay Sethupati Starrer Surpasses Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 To Become Highest-Grossing South Indian Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News