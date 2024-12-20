Pushpa 2: The Rule is witnessing a never-seen-before run at the Hindi box office. In only 15 days, it turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the language. Allu Arjun starrer now continues its remarkable run with another spectacular day on the card. Scroll below for early trends of the third Friday.

Day 16 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Pushpa 2 has made box office collections of 12-12.5 crores in Hindi. It has witnessed a drop of 14-10% compared to 14 crores earned on the previous day. The third week has started on a good note and is expected to witness a tremendous boost during Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 199 crores

Day 16: 12-12.5 crores (estimates)

The 16-day total at the Hindi box office will land somewhere between 644.5-645 crores. The Allu Arjun starrer is setting new benchmarks for all upcoming Hindi releases. It is close to crossing the 650 crore mark and will enter the 700 crore club in the next few days. Achieving such a huge feat is indeed going to be difficult for any film, but only time will tell who will ultimately surpass these records and create history all over again!

Beats Baahubali 2 on 3rd Friday!

Pushpa 2 has also scored the best third Friday, surpassing every Indian film in the Hindi language. It has also left behind Baahubali 2. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2:12-12.5 crores (estimates) Baahubali 2: 10.05 crores Brahmastra: 8.5 crores Stree 2: 8.5 crores Animal: 7.75 crores

Bajirao Mastani, which had minted 7.49 crores on its third Friday, has been pushed out of the top 5.

