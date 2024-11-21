The Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to increase its tally with consistent footfalls. After a good third weekend, there was an expected drop on Monday, but ever since then, the film has shown a steady trend, with surprisingly, numbers growing a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday. What’s even good is that it hasn’t come below 2 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel has already surpassed all expectations and has emerged as a big commercial winner. After earning 168.86 crores and 66.01 crores in the first two weeks, respectively, it witnessed an expected fall during the third week. On the third Monday, there was a drop of slightly over 50% as compared to the third Friday’s 4.51 crores, 2.25 crores* came in. A drop of less than 50% would have been good, but even 2.25 crores* isn’t bad. On Tuesday, there was a jump as 2.60 crores* came in.

On day 20 (Wednesday), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a negligible drop, but surprisingly, the collection stayed ahead of Monday, with 2.50 crores* coming in. The reason behind such a hold is said to be a partial holiday in Maharashtra due to voting for assembly elections. Including this, the total collection stands at 259 crores* net at the Indian box office.

With 259 crores* in the kitty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now just 9 crores away from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s magnum opus, Brahmastra, which amassed 268 crores net at the Indian box office.

Indian box office collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Week 1- 168.86 crores

Week 2- 66.01 crores

Day 15- 4.51 crores

Day 16- 5.65 crores

Day 17- 6.62 crores

Day 18- 2.25 crores *

* Day 19- 2.60 crores *

* Day 20- 2.50 crores*

Total- 259 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

