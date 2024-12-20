The third week has officially started for Pushpa 2 today. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is witnessing a glorious run at the Indian box office. It is now inches away from becoming the highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the early trends on day 16.

Early Estimates Day 16

On the third Friday, Pushpa 2 has made earnings in the range of 15-16 crores in all languages. It has witnessed a drop of 16-11% compared to 18 crores earned on the previous day. But there’s nothing to worry about as with little to no competition, another big boost is expected in the weekend starting tomorrow.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 in all languages:

Week 1 (8-day)- 736.25 crores

Week 2 – 270.50 crores

Day 16 – 15-16 crores (estimates)

The 16-day total in all languages will now conclude somewhere between 1021.75-1022.75 crores.

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2

Allu Arjun starrer is currently the second highest-grossing film in India. It is competing against Baahubali 2 to secure the #1 spot. After estimates of day 16, it is now only around 9 crores away from conquering the top throne. History will indeed be created after 7 long years, and we certainly cannot wait to witness that!

About Pushpa 2 : The Rule

It is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Sukumar’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of 500 crores. It is also one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of over 200 minutes.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Mythri Movie Makers have produced the film in association with Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

