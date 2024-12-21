Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to clash with Ram Charan during Sankranti 2025. Yes, his upcoming biggie, Daaku Maharaaj, will lock horns with Ram’s upcoming magnum opus, Game Changer. Both films will be eating up each other’s business, and amid such a situation, advance booking for both films has begun in the USA. Let’s take a look at how Balayya’s film is faring in pre-sales of its premiere shows!

Balayya enjoys a loyal fan base among the Telugu diaspora overseas. His films have done well in the USA, where there’s a considerable Telugu population. Being a festive release and a commercial entertainer of Balayya’s style, the film is expected to take a solid start. In premieres, it’ll be looking to register an all-time record collection for the veteran Tollywood star.

Daaku Maharaaj’s premieres are on 11 January, and the full-fledged release is on 12 January. According to the update at 8 a.m. IST, the film sold around 1,350 tickets at the USA box office. Around 95 theatres have been listed for the premiere shows so far, and 260 shows are available for advance booking. A collection of around 26.50 lakh has been amassed so far.

With 21 days more to go for premiers, Daaku Maharaaj is moving at a decent pace but it is not up to the mark. It’s a big film and it needs to beat Veera Simha Reddy to register the highest premiere shows’ collection for Nandamuri Balakrishna at the USA box office.

The final advance booking for Veera Simha Reddy was around $503K for premieres. In the actual gross collection, the film amassed $708K from premiere shows and registered the highest collection for Nandamuri Balakrishna. Let’s see whether Daaku Maharaaj surpasses it.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Tollywood action entertainer is helmed by Bobby Kolli, who is coming fresh from the success of Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Viduthalai 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi & Soori’s Film Records 9th Biggest Opening For Kollywood In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News