L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has lived up to its hype on day 1, or it won’t be wrong if we say that the magnum opus has performed way beyond expectations. Everyone was sure about the 50 crore start at the worldwide box office, but in reality, the film went miles ahead, with some crazy numbers flowing in from the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

L2: Empuraan pulls off a mind-boggling start!

The Lucifer sequel had a solid pre-release hype around itself and from the advance booking, it was pretty much clear that it’s going to be a madness in theatres. In India alone, the biggie has smashed 27.14 crore gross, registering an all-time record opening for a Malayalam film. This clearly shows that Mollywood can mint record-breaking numbers if a sequel is promoted well.

Earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office

Apart from the record-breaking earnings in India, L2: Empuraan went full throttle in the overseas market. With the help of strong markets like the Gulf, Europe, and many others, the magnum opus clocked an unprecedented 5 million+ internationally. In Indian rupees, it equals a whopping 43 crore gross approx.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the day 1 collection of L2: Empuraan stands at an earth-shattering 70.14 crore gross (estimates). This is an insane number, as no one in dreams imagined such a start for the Mohanlal starrer.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 23 crores

India gross- 27.14 crores

Overseas gross- 43 crores

Worldwide gross- 70.14 crores

Crushes the opening of Marakkar!

For those who don’t know, Marakkar was holding the top spot among Mollywood openers. Released in 2021, the film earned 20.40 crore gross globally on day 1. This number has now been crushed by L2: Empuraan, with a margin of 49.74 crores. If calculated, Mohanlal’s latest release recorded the biggest Mollywood opening by making 243.82% more money than Marakkar. Simply unbelievable!

