L2: Empuraan has knocked it out of the park, scoring a blockbuster opening in India and overseas. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has broken many records on its opening day. It has also surpassed Leo to clock the biggest debut in the UK. Scroll below for the overseas box office update!

All-time highest Indian opening

As per the latest box office update, L2: Empuraan has made box office collections of a whopping £630K in the UK. This includes premieres and opening-day collections. No other Indian film in history has crossed the £600K mark.

Mohanlal starrer has now recorded the #1 opening in the UK. It has left behind Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which previously conquered the throne with debut earnings of £571.5K.

Take a look at the top 5 highest Indian openers in the UK:

L2: Empuraan: £630K Leo – £571.5K Pathaan – £319K Jawan – £307K Sultan – £271K

Worldwide Box Office Collections

The pre-release buzz was humungous and hint enough that Mohanlal’s film will enjoy a record-breaking spree. But it has set an all-new benchmark for Malayalam cinema. L2: Empuraan has minted a whopping 70.14 crores gross on its opening day worldwide. It is now the #1 Mollywood opener at the global box office, leaving behind Marakkar (20.40 crores).

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, it is the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise. Unfortunately, the early reviews have been mixed, and analysts are now worried if that would cause a negative impact on its flourishing box office collections.

The supporting cast features Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It was released in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Advance Booking (Overseas): Only 33% Higher Than Stree 2 In UAE, SOS For Salman Khan’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News