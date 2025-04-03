Even before completing the run of an 8-day extended opening week, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has broken almost every single record of Mollywood. With a crazy pre-release hype, the Malayalam magnum opus raked in massive numbers at the worldwide box office and became the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in no time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

Rocking run at the worldwide box office

Due to the sequel factor and Eid celebrations, the action thriller performed brilliantly in India. In a span of seven days, it has amassed an impressive 98.80 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, the film is enjoying a historic run, and so far, it has earned 134.64 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Mohanlal starrer has earned 233.44 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 83.73 crores

India gross- 98.80 crores

Overseas gross- 134.64 crores

Worldwide gross- 233.44 crores

L2: Empuraan gears up to be a numero uno!

Already, L2: Empuraan is the second highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema. Today or tomorrow, it is all set to surpass Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore gross) to be the highest-grossing Mollywood film at the worldwide box office, as it needs only 8.13 crores to accomplish the feat. Achieving this feat in just 8-9 days is truly remarkable, and it just explains the crazy hype for the film.

How far can the film go?

After surpassing Manjummel Boys, the Mohanlal starrer will easily cross the 250 crore milestone. Currently, with no major films on their way, it has a strong chance of unleashing the milestone of 300 crores and becoming the first Malayalam film to hit a triple century. However, the mark of 350 crores won’t be touched.

More about the film

L2: Empuraan marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture. It also stars Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles and was theatrically released on March 27.

