Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan in the lead role, almost hit a century on day 4. After raking in a healthy sum in the first two holidays, the magnum opus maintained a stronghold on Tuesday and again yesterday. Despite a brutal fall, it scored in double digits. As a result, the film entered the 90s at the Indian box office and recovered almost half of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Eid benefit ends for Sikandar

Like Tiger 3, Sajid Nadiadwala decided to release his latest actioner on Sunday. This was an unusual approach, but the move helped the film get off to a good start by earning 30.06 crores. Otherwise, it would have stayed very low on the opening day. The Eid holiday on Monday followed, and the film scored its highest single day with 33.36 crores.

On Tuesday, despite no official holiday, Sikandar enjoyed the benefit of Basi Eid and scored an impressive 23.02 crores. Again yesterday, despite a big drop, a collection of 11.74 crores came in due to Tiwasi Eid. From today on, the film’s real value will be seen as all Eid benefits are now over.

Overall, Sikandar stands at 98.18 crore net at the Indian box office. This isn’t a big number since expectations were sky-high, but considering extremely negative reactions on the internet, this collection looks decent.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 30.06 crores

Day 2- 33.36 crores

Day 3- 23.02 crores

Day 4- 11.74 crores

Total- 98.18 crores

Budget and recovery

Sikandar is made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this, it has already earned 98.18 crores, thus recovering 49.09% of the total cost. It still needs to mint 101.82 crores at the Indian box office, which is not easy. Still, the Salman Khan starrer has a chance to be in a safe zone as there’s no major release this week.

With a huge jump during the weekend and a steady run on weekdays, the magnum opus has a chance to recover its budget through domestic earnings.

