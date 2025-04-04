L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, exceeded all expectations during its first week. Yes, the film was expected to bring in big numbers, and no one ever thought it would be on its way to being the industry hit during its 8-day run. Yesterday, it wrapped up its first week by earning almost 240 crores at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has created history for Mollywood.

Despite mixed to poor reviews from critics, the Malayalam magnum opus started its journey on a rocking note. After earning over 70 crores on the opening day, the biggie kept minting big moolah over the entire week. In India, it received strong support from Kerala, where it earned record-breaking numbers. Overseas, the Middle-East countries led the outstanding run.

In the first 8 days, L2: Empuraan earned 104.13 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, a rocking 133.60 crore gross has been accumulated so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day total at the worldwide box office stands at a historic 237.73 crore gross.

With such a huge collection in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has created history by achieving a share of 100 crores. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has emerged as the first Malayalam film to enjoy a share of 100 crores globally. This is a huge achievement for Mohanlal and the team.

Also, by tonight, L2: Empuraan will surpass Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. For those who don’t know, Manjummel Boys earned 241.56 crore gross globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 88.25 crores

India gross- 104.13 crores

Overseas gross- 133.60 crores

Worldwide gross- 237.73 crores

Meanwhile, the film was theatrically released on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumar, who also helmed Lucifer (2019).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

