The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, is still pushing its tally ahead despite the grand release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. It started its journey amid minimal expectations and has managed to secure fair number for itself till now. While the film is yet to emerge successful at the Indian box office, it has performed reasonably well above expectations. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

The Diplomat at the Indian box office

The Bollywood political thriller enjoyed the benefit of Holi holiday and clocked 4.03 crores on day 1. Over the opening weekend, it amassed a healthy sum but during weekdays, it dropped way more than expected. Still, from the first week to the fourth Friday, the film has managed to keep the scoreboard ticking.

As per the latest collection update, The Diplomat earned an estimated 44 lakh on day 22, pushing the overall collection to 35.87 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s not a big number but still better considering negligible pre-release expectations.

Becomes 5th highest-grossing in 2025!

With a collection of 35.87 crores, The Diplomat has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film in 2025. It surpassed the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam (35.55 crores) to grab the fifth spot. Before wrapping up the theatrical run, the film is expected to comfortably surpass the Hindi-dubbed version of Game Changer (37.47 crores), thus securing the fourth spot.

How far will The Diplomat go?

The collection of the John Abraham starrer has already fallen below the 50 lakh mark, which indicates that it’s in the final stage of its theatrical run. With Sunny Deol’s Jaat releasing this Thursday, the film is expected to suffer more and almost close its run. So, from here, the political thriller is heading for a lifetime collection of around 38-39 crore net at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

