It’s almost two years since the last episode of HBO’s Game Of Thrones aired on television. While fans have a list of their favourite characters, without a doubt, we can say Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister is part of it. But did you know the actor was sceptical to say yes to the role?

We aren’t making this up. The Avengers: Infinity War actor made this revelation in a 2014 AMA session with fans, and below is what he said.

Seven years ago, in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Peter Dinklage revealed he nearly turned down the part of Game of Thrones’ Tyrion Lannister. The actor said, “I had one hesitation, because of the fantasy genre, I told him (David Benioff) I didn’t want a really long beard and pointy shoes.”

So what convinced him to say yes to undoubtedly one of the best characters in Game Of Thrones? Well, Peter Dinklage said, “They (Benioff and Dan Weiss) assured me this character and this world wasn’t that.”

Revealing the exact reason why he signed to feature in GoT, the actor who played Tyrion Lannister said, “They told me about his complexity, the fact that he wasn’t a hero or a villain, that he was a womanizer and a drinker, and they painted a flawed and beautiful portrait of him, so i signed on.”

We are happy Peter Dinklage said yes to playing Tyrion Lannister because no one else could step into those shoes. The actor’s performance was so loved and on-point that he received eight consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys. The actor took home the trophy for the same four times – season 1, season 5, season 7 and season 8. This win, in fact, set a record for most wins in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category for the same role.

Can you imagine anyone else playing this multi-talented and much-loved character? I doubt anyone else could pull off playing an imp b*stard, Hand of King and Hand of the Queen, among more.

