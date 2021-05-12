Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the much-loved franchises from Disney. Johnny Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow became iconic among fans. Orlando Bloom’s character, Will Turner was also much loved by many but did you know the series had a different British actor lined up for Bloom’s role? Read on to know.

The fantasy swashbuckler film series started in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The film received a positive reception from both audience and film critics. The film even became one of the highest grosser of the year. But before the film breached the $1 billion mark, Will Turner role was supposed to be played by an actor who became an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per Express.co.uk, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston was originally supposed to play the role of Will Turner. However, the actor missed out on the audition process which then fell in the lap of Orlando Bloom. Speaking about losing out on the role during an interview in 2012, the actor said, “The hardest part [about acting] is not getting the part you really wanted. The worst one for me was missing out on the Orlando Bloom role in Pirates Of The Caribbean.”

If Tom Hiddleston played the role of Will Turner, this film would have marked the first and only collaboration (to date) between the British actor and Johnny Depp. However, it simply wasn’t meant to be. Even though he missed out on the role he becomes one of the driving forces of the MCU.

On the other hand, Orlando Bloom went on to impress critics and audiences for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He was even nominated for a number of gongs at the Teen Choice Awards and the MTV Awards. He even bagged awards like Best Actor and Choice Liplock (Best Kiss, alongside Keira Knightley) for the film.

