Hollywood star Armie Hammer has been making the headlines ever since users accused him of s*xual assault and cannibalism. As per recent reports, the actor, who lost some film projects amidst this controversy, has found love and below is all the details we have got about it.

The Rebecca actor is reportedly dating a dental hygienist from the Cayman Islands. The actor’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, moved to Grand Cayman with their kids during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he has been there on a regular basis.

A source close to Armie Hammer opened up about the star finding love in the midst of the s*xual assault allegations. While talking to People, the insider said Hammer is happy with a local dental hygienist. The source said, “He is dating a dental hygienist on the island. They were recently on a ‘staycation’ out East, the other side of the island from where they live.”

Continuing further, the source said the dental hygienist even introduced Armie Hammer to a couple of her friends from the island. The insider added, “They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven’t met him before when they are out.”

Hammer was recently snapped on Cayman island for the first time in months. The actor was clicked in a sporty avatar donning a white graphic T-shirt and khaki shorts. His hairstyle consisted of a noticeably shorter, buzzed haircut.

Talking about Armie Hammer and the alleged s*xual assault and cannibalism in March, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that he was under investigation. He made the headline for the same when a 24-year-old woman accused him of violent s*xual assault four years ago. Since then, many women have come forward with similar accusations.

