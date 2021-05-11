We all know how quirky and cheeky Jennifer Aniston is in real life. She is full of life and is very spontaneous. Well, she has been friends with Emma Stone for years. But it is not always that their friendship grabbed all eyeballs or broke the internet except for the time when it was reported that Jen was upset with Stone for hanging out with her estranged husband of that time, Justin Theroux.

But, today, in this throwback story, we are going to highlight that moment from Oscar’s 2015 red carpet when Jennifer could not get her hands away from Emma. What a sight it must have been for the people present there.

What made everyone go wide-eyed on the red carpet was Jenifer Aniston’s fascination for Emma Stone’s. Reportedly, the moment these two actresses saw each other, they could not stay away from each other and immediately hugged each other. In fact, Jen went on to almost try and lift the La La Land actress in front of everyone. Check out the cheeky pictures below.

Going by this picture, one can say that Emma Stone looked rather surprised as well as flattered with this unexpected squeeze. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston looked more than excited to lift her friend, who indeed looked like a doll.

Emma was looking rather splendidly spectacular in her designer gown. She wore a golden embellished gown with a thigh-high slit. Jennifer, too, looked extravagant and not a day beyond 30 in her nude glittery gown.

It indeed is a rare sight when two actresses showcase such a friendship on the red carpet. We loved to see the two like this. How many hearts for Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston’s friendship. Share your thoughts in the comments section below. And for more such stories, keep reading Koimoi.

