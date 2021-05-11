Filmmaker Zack Snyder who has collaborated with actress Huma Qureshi in her Hollywood debut – Army of the Dead is all praises about her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview, while promoting the film, he said, “Huma’s character was always intended to be Indian. She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it. I watched some of her material, and I was like, ‘this actress is amazing’”

Zack Snyder added, “I didn’t think that she would do the film, but Huma agreed. I was so happy, and finally, having her on set. I want only Indian actors in my movies from now on.”

Huma plays Geeta in the zombie film, which is all set to stream on Netflix on May 21.

Well, Zack Snyder complementing any Indian actor really makes us proud and the fact that he actually said that he wants to work with Indian actors from now on fills our heart with pride and happiness.

We cannot wait to watch Army of the Dead, what about you?

Must Read: Nick Jonas Reveals Having His S*x Playlist, Says He Wouldn’t Include His Own Song To It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube