Telugu star Allu Arjun on Wednesday shared that he has tested negative for Covid-19 after 15 days of quarantine.

Arjun posted a note on Instagram that reads: “Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers.”

Allu Arjun added: “Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love.”

Allu Arjun captioned the note with a black heart emoji.

Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28.

He had tweeted: “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

“Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” Allu Arjun added.

We wish him luck for his speedy recovery, and hope to see him back in action soon.

