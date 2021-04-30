American television sitcom, FRIENDS is one of the most popular shows among youngsters now. The show has contributed so much to the pop culture landscape like few shows manage to do. Even the Harry Potter film series made YA book-to-movie franchises into one of the biggest forces in pop culture.

Advertisement

Both have a profound effect on the Millenials. Even characters of both FRIENDS and the Harry Potter series are much loved by the audiences. Several fans to date can relate to those characters and even find themselves in the characters of both series. However, there few similarities in both series.

A user on Instagram has tried to find some similarities between the characters of Harry Potter and the sitcom FRIENDS. Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion has been filmed and fans are eagerly waiting for it to be released. The reunion special was supposed to be filmed last year but owing to the pandemic and the following lockdowns and restrictions, the show is still to get a release date.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer reprise their roles as Rachael Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, respectively once again.

A recent report had revealed that Justin Bieber is all set to have a cameo in the FRIENDS reunion special. A source has revealed to The Sun that the Yummy singer will be wearing Ross Geller’s famous ‘Spudnik’ potato costume for the reunion special episode.

For the unversed, David Schwimmer’s Ross appeared in the costume for Halloween party in the eighth-season episode ‘The One With The Halloween Party.’

Must Read: Justin Bieber & BTS Are All Set To Collaborate For A Track! Song Speculated To Be Part Of JB’s Justice Deluxe Edition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube