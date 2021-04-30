Imagine the mayhem that will be created if Justin Bieber collabs with K-Pop sensations BTS. Imagined it? Well, let’s say your imaginations are coming true and that too sooner than later. As per a recent media report, the Canadian singer is all set to work on a song with the ‘Dynamite’ singers.

The report claims that the song may be part of Bieber’s recently released album Justice, and below are all the details and news we have about it. Scroll down to get up-to-date with the excitement!

In a recent report by Page Six, a source opened up the upcoming collaboration between Justin Bieber and K-Pop stars BTS. Their person on the inside said, “They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right.”

This insider also informed the above-mentioned portal that this collab track between Justin Bieber and BTS could be part of Bieber’s recent Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Justice Deluxe Edition. The source said that it “could be part of a deluxe release of ‘Justice’ to keep the album on the charts.”

If this collab is indeed a part of Justice, then it would be the record’s second re-release, following the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition. As per the same report, the collaboration between these much-loved artists is the result of a merger between the artists’ record companies.

For those who do not know, earlier this month, BTS’ record label, Hybe — formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment — bought Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for $1 billion (reported figures). Besides Justin Bieber, Braun’s roster also includes Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin, and as per a Deadline report, they will join the board as part of the deal soon.

The hype for this collab began earlier this month when Hybe posted a video where BTS members said they hope to “grow and share positive influence with all the artists” from Braun’s roster.

Talking about the artists, the ‘Dynamite’ singers are huge Bieber fans and have even called him their musical influence in past interviews. Justin Bieber too has shown the K-Pop band much love and appreciation. In 2020, Bieber praised the ‘Life Goes On’ singers saying, “If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS. The K-pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry.”

How excited are you to see Justin Bieber and BTS collab? Let us know in the comments.

