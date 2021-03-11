Canadian singer Justin Bieber seems to be in love with crocs. The pop star has teamed up with the footwear company for the second time to create another version of the brand’s classic clog. Scroll down to know more details about his crocs.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to social media on Thursday to announce his upcoming crocks. Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Dropping my second collab with @Crocs and @drewhouse on 3.16.21. You know I rock my Crocs with socks so this time they’re included 🐊🧦 #JBxCrocs” Take a look at the post below:

The Crocs x Justin Bieber Class Clog 2 is designed in a lavender hue with a fixed back strap. The style comes with cartoon-like Crocs charms, called Jibbitz, and a pair of Drew House branded white gym socks. It will be available for $69.99 and will also be sold at select Crocs retail stores.

Back in October last year, the Baby singer teamed with the footwear brand to create a limited-edition style of the Classic Clog in his Drew House brand’s signature yellow hue. It had pizza, lollipop and more food-shaped Jibbitz that sold out almost immediately.

Not just Justin Bieber, several celebrities have also collaborated with footwear brands to create their version of crocs. Rapper Malone had teamed with the footwear brand nearly five times so far since 2018. The brand has also embarked on many high-fashion partnerships with designers and brands like Christopher Kane, Balenciaga and Alife.

Meanwhile, the singer recently confessed on Instagram that he has not been more empathetic towards women in the past. On International Women’s Day, he wrote, “I know i have been naive and haven’t been empathetic toward women in the past and have overlooked their struggles. I am learning every day beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face. I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!! Women you are superhero’s and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday. (sic)”

