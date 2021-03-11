JUSTIN BIEBER 'LEARNING EVERYDAY' IN BID TO BECOME 'MORE AWARE' OF WOMEN'S STRUGGLES

Justin Bieber has “overlooked” women’s issues in the past. The Yummy hitmaker has confessed he wasn’t “empathetic toward women” when he was younger as he didn’t understand many of the issues surrounding gender inequality but is “learning every day” in the hopes of becoming more informed.

Posting on Instagram as he marked International Women’s Day on Monday (08 Mar 21), he explained: “I know i have been naive and haven’t been empathetic toward women in the past and have overlooked their struggles. I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face. I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!! Women you are superhero’s and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday. (sic)”

Justin is married to Hailey Bieber, with whom he tied the knot in 2018. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

