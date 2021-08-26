'The Matrix: Resurrections' trailer with Priyanka, Keanu Reeves unveiled
‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ trailer with Priyanka, Keanu Reeves unveiled (Photo Credit: Instagram & IMDb)

The trailer of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, the fourth chapter of the ‘Matrix’ sci-fi film series, was unveiled recently at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves in prominent roles along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth ‘Matrix’.

