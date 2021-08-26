Sharon Stone to receive 'Golden Icon Award' at Zurich Film Fest
Sharon Stone to receive ‘Golden Icon Award’ at Zurich Film Fest (Photo Credit: Instagram)

‘Basic Instinct’ star Sharon Stone will receive the Golden Icon Award at the 17th Zurich Film Festival.

The actress will be honoured with the festival’s highest accolade.

The star will be in Zurich to accept the honour in person on September 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s thriller ‘Casino’, which won the actress an Oscar nomination, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

