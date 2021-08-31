Advertisement

Indian food is a unique blend of flavours, colours and textures. Owing to this, the cuisine enjoys an immense fans base across the globe and numerous Indian establishments across the globe are proof. While we know Bollywood celebs love desi food (like duh!), did you know Hollywood stars too have an Indian palate?

Well, Marvel star aka Ant-Man fame Paul Rudd is a fan of Indian food.

The actor was recently in London and visited an Indian restaurant to satisfy some of his craving for desi food. The chef of the eatery took to social media and shared a picture of the actor along with deets about what he ate.

The owner and founder of the restaurant, Asma Khan of the Darjeeling Express, shared a selfie with the Ant-Man star on her Twitter handle. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul.”

Looking at the picture and reading her tweet – that suggest he is kinda like a regular there – Desi foodies approved. As of now, the tweet has received close to 3.5K likes, 100+ retweets and quotes tweets and many comments. From showering praises on the actor’s love for Indian food to commenting how young he looked in the photograph, desi Twitterati making the picture and the news go viral. Check it out:

Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul. pic.twitter.com/5FA5Y153lL — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 29, 2021

Recently, a US journalist faced immense flak on the internet when he said Indian food is based on a single spice. Several renowned personalities from the West, including Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi, spoke up about how wrong he was.

Interestingly, Paul Rudd isn’t the only Hollywood star who loves Indian food and made the headlines for the same recently. While shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK, Tom Cruise visited playback singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant, Asha’s in Birmingham. While the Ant-Man star enjoyed some Kolkata-style Biryani, Tom indulged in two servings of Chicken Tikka Masala.

