Shang-Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings Box Office (worldwide) predicted to have the worst opening weekend in the history of MCU. The film, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is one of the most anticipated Marvel flicks. Studio’s Phase 4 kick-started several new and exciting projects such as WandaVision, Black Widow and Eternals.

Being a part of Phase Four, Shang-Chi also created hype around it, and the early reviews poured in with positive remarks. The film has one of the best action scenes ever and incorporates a diverse culture in the story.

However, regardless of what the reviews stated, the film is predicted to have a bad opening weekend at the box office. According to the box office tracking website, Box Office Pro, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings is on track to be Marvel’s worst performer. It predicted that the movie would earn around $35 to $55 million during its opening weekend.

Even though the numbers of Shang-Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings do not look bad, when compared, it will take the bottom place from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. The movie generated only $55.4 million during its opening weekend. However, if inflation is kept in mind then The Incredible Hulk would have earned $70.2 million in 2021.

While it is also predicted that, the overall domestic revenue that the film will generate will be between $100 million to $165 million during its theatrical run. These predictions might come true, considering that the fans are not familiar with the new character. Shang-Chi also does not have the selling point of an Avengers movie or any recurring superhero. On top of that, the pandemic plays an important role in the release too.

Unlike the rest of the films released during COVID-19, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings will be released exclusively in theatres. According to Marvel’s CEO, Kevin Feige, this will be a test for the future films made by the studio.

