Dwayne Johnson’s doppelgänger Eric Fields was going crazy viral on social media. And the similarities between the two will leave you stunned for sure. Now, the Rock has reacted to his picture and shared a heartwarming tweet on Twitter where he thanked him for his services. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Eric is a police officer from Alabama and his uncanny resemblance to Johnson is what has got netizens attention.

On August 18, Morgan County Sheriff Office shared a picture featuring Eric Fields on Facebook with a caption that read, “A busy day across Morgan County…and our Corrections team was right there with us! In addition to their role in the Morgan County Jail they handle transports when an arrest is made which allows the Deputies to stay out on the road! On a side note, if folks went to court when they’re supposed to we’d have less warrants to serve.”

Later, the Morgan County Sheriff Office shared yet another post featuring Eric Fields where a gentleman ran into Sgt. Jason and requested to meet ‘The Rock’ look alike. The caption of the post read, “This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like “The Rock”. Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

Later in an interview, Eric Fields told WBRC, “It’s always been a running joke of people saying I resemble the Rock or… Vin Diesel.”

Now, Dwayne Johnson in a tweet has reacted to Eric’s uncanny resemblance with him and wrote, “Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields”.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

How cool is that!

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s tweet on Eric Fields? Tell us in the comments below.

