Advertisement

The upcoming film Mission Impossible 7 is currently in the process of being shot. The movie is going to be the seventh part of the franchise, which features Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Hunt is an IMF agent and leader of a team of operatives. The director of the film Christopher McQuarrie has kept the excitement building by sharing photos on social media.

Recently, while the shooting was going on, it was reported that someone stole Tom Cruise’s bodyguard’s BMW. The vehicle also had expensive luggage belonging to the actor. Even though the car was found, everything inside it was gone.

Advertisement

Now, there have been more updates regarding Mission Impossible 7. Paramount, the studio behind the movie, has sued its insurance company for allegedly not covering COVID-19 costs incurred during production delays. The Tom Cruise starrer has endured a difficult shoot due to the global pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, Paramount’s insurer Chubb said that it would pay only $1 million for the losses due to COVID-19 under its “civil authority” policy. The production of Mission Impossible 7 was delayed seven times between February 2020 and June 2021.

As per some reports, the studio has a “cast insurance” policy for the production, with a $100 million coverage limit. This type of insurance covers key personnel such as Tom Cruise or Christopher McQuarrie if they are unavailable due to sickness, death or kidnapping.

Paramount has also stated that the pandemic should have triggered the insurance as the delays occurred due to health safety. However, according to the insurance company, the COVID-19 lockdown is a government-mandated shutdown that is only covered under the “civil authority” policy. This policy has a limit of $1 million.

The studio also said in the lawsuit that the production of Mission Impossible 7 stalled because one of the people covered under the cast insurance policy had become sick. The film casts Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Furguson, Vanessa Kirb, and Tom Cruise.

Must Read: Free Guy Box Office: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Hits $100 Million In Overseas Thanks To China Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube